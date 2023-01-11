Staff member at Lincoln correctional facility arrested for letting inmate use state-issued cellphone, Corrections Department says

A staff member at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol after he provided use of a state-issued cellphone to an inmate, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Kelly Surrounded, 57, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the facility, resigned his position after the arrest.

Under Nebraska law, conveying any unauthorized communication or article to or from any committed offender is a Class IV felony. Surrounded has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since December 2019.

The Community Corrections Center in Lincoln is one of two community-custody facilities in the state correctional system. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023 Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star Photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January