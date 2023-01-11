Staff member at Lincoln correctional facility arrested for letting inmate use state-issued cellphone, Corrections Department says

A staff member at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol after he provided use of a state-issued cellphone to an inmate, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Kelly Surrounded, 57, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the facility, resigned his position after the arrest.
Under Nebraska law, conveying any unauthorized communication or article to or from any committed offender is a Class IV felony. Surrounded has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since December 2019.
The Community Corrections Center in Lincoln is one of two community-custody facilities in the state correctional system. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive.