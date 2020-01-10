Staff member assaulted by inmate at Lincoln Correctional Center

An inmate assaulted a staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center on Thursday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The department said the assault happened around 6:30 p.m. shortly after the inmate was escorted from his cell so staff could look into a maintenance issue inside the cell. During that process, the inmate used a homemade weapon fashioned from a toothbrush to cause two puncture wounds to the back of a staff member's hand.

Additional staff members responded immediately and used pepper spray to subdue the inmate. The staff member who was injured received medical treatment at a Lincoln hospital.

The incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The department's disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

