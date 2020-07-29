You are the owner of this article.
Staff member assaulted at Lincoln Correctional Center
An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center assaulted a staff member after refusing a strip search Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

The inmate was returning from a doctor's appointment when staff attempted the search, which a news release describes as standard procedure. The inmate kicked at multiple staff members and bit one, drawing blood, the Corrections Department said.

Following an investigation, findings will be turned over to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for possible prosecution. The inmate, who was not identified, may face discipline within the prison system.

