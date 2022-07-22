Stabbing reported in downtown Lincoln; man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police responded to a stabbing Friday morning in downtown Lincoln.
Officers were called to the StarTran bus transfer station in the area of 11th and O streets at about 9:30 a.m. They located a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Stille.
The person believed to be the suspect was arrested near 12th and P streets.
Southbound traffic on 11th Street between N and O streets was blocked off, and Stille said it would remain closed into Friday afternoon.
The StarTran bus transfer station at 11th and N streets was also blocked off, but LPD is working with StarTran to make sure busses can continue to operate.
Police are interviewing several witnesses, Stille said.
