Stabbing reported in downtown Lincoln; man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Officers were called to the area of 11th and O streets at about 9:30 a.m. They located a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Stille.

 Andrew Wegley, Lincoln Journal Star

Police responded to a stabbing Friday morning in downtown Lincoln.

Officers were called to the StarTran bus transfer station in the area of 11th and O streets at about 9:30 a.m. They located a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Stille.

The person believed to be the suspect was arrested near 12th and P streets.

Southbound traffic on 11th Street between N and O streets was blocked off, and Stille said it would remain closed into Friday afternoon. 

The StarTran bus transfer station at 11th and N streets was also blocked off, but LPD is working with StarTran to make sure busses can continue to operate.

Police are interviewing several witnesses, Stille said.

Friday's stabbing marks at least the second such instance in the same block of 11th Street this year. In February, a 40-year-old Lincoln man attacked a 69-year-old man at the bus stop in an apparent random act of violence that resulted in serious injuries, the police said then. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

