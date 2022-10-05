 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stabbing reported in downtown Lincoln; heavy law enforcement presence in the area

Lincoln police officers stand near the stabbing scene at 11th and O streets.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing near 11th and O streets, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers were called to the area just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency scanner traffic indicated there was a heavy law enforcement presence near 10th and N streets after the suspect was seen in that area which dispersed just after 5 p.m.

It's unclear whether the suspect had been arrested as of 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at (402) 473-2657 or lpenington@journalstar.com

On Twitter @L_Penington.

Husker News