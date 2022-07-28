Stabbing on Thursday afternoon leaves man hospitalized

A Lincoln man was transported to a local hospital after being stabbed on Thursday.
Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a call of a man who had been stabbed shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday at the 1000 block on S. 13th Street
LPD said the man, believed to be in his early 50s, is in stable condition.
There are no suspects, but LPD does not believe there is a threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.
