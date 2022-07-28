 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stabbing on Thursday afternoon leaves man hospitalized

Crime logo 2020

A Lincoln man was transported to a local hospital after being stabbed on Thursday. 

Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a call of a man who had been stabbed shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday at the 1000 block on S. 13th Street

LPD said the man, believed to be in his early 50s, is in stable condition. 

There are no suspects, but LPD does not believe there is a threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

