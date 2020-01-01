Stabbing leaves one person dead in Utica

An overnight stabbing in Utica has left one person dead.

The Seward County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies were called out about 1 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a stabbing in the town that's about 30 miles west of Lincoln.

By the time deputies arrived on scene, the victim had been transported to Seward Memorial Hospital, where the person was later pronounced dead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies arrested Donald K. Polcyn Jr., 27, of Utica, and booked him into the Seward County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The Sheriff's Office said no other details, including the identity of the victim, would be released Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing.

Today's Lancaster County jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.