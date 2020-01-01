You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stabbing leaves one person dead in Utica
View Comments
breaking topical top story

Stabbing leaves one person dead in Utica

{{featured_button_text}}

An overnight stabbing in Utica has left one person dead.

The Seward County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies were called out about 1 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a stabbing in the town that's about 30 miles west of Lincoln.

By the time deputies arrived on scene, the victim had been transported to Seward Memorial Hospital, where the person was later pronounced dead.

Deputies arrested Donald K. Polcyn Jr., 27, of Utica, and booked him into the Seward County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The Sheriff's Office said no other details, including the identity of the victim, would be released Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing.

Today's Lancaster County jail mugshots

polcyn

Donald Polcyn

 Seward County Sheriff's Office
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News