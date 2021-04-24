 Skip to main content
Stabbing at Holmes Lake dog run leaves one with non-life-threatening injuries, police say
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a person was stabbed Saturday at the dog run east of Holmes Lake.

Officers were called to the park at about 2:40 p.m. about a stabbing that left a person with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Capt. Duane Winkler.

Winkler said the stabbing is under investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

