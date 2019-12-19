St. Paul man who married his daughter enters plea in second incest case

A St. Paul man sent to prison earlier this year on an attempted incest charge after marrying his 21-year-old daughter has entered a plea to the same charge in another county.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, pleaded no contest to the reduced charge Wednesday.

He faces up to two years in prison at his sentencing next month.

In May, a Hall County Judge sentenced Fieldgrove to the two-year max, plus a year of post-release supervision, on the same charge there.

In January, the Hall County Attorney's office charged Fieldgrove and his 21-year-old daughter, Samantha H. Kershner, with incest, alleging they had sex in September.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kershner later pleaded no contest to false reporting, a misdemeanor, and got 22 days in jail for it in September.

Grand Island police began investigating them Sept. 18, 2018, after Kershner's mother alleged they were in an illegal relationship, according to an affidavit.