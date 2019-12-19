St. Paul man who married his daughter enters plea in second incest case

A St. Paul man sent to prison earlier this year on an attempted incest charge after marrying his 21-year-old daughter has entered a plea to the same charge in another county.
Travis Fieldgrove, 40, pleaded no contest to the reduced charge Wednesday.
He faces up to two years in prison at his sentencing next month.
In May, a Hall County Judge sentenced Fieldgrove to the two-year max, plus a year of post-release supervision, on the same charge there.
In January, the Hall County Attorney's office charged Fieldgrove and his 21-year-old daughter, Samantha H. Kershner, with incest, alleging they had sex in September.
Kershner later pleaded no contest to false reporting, a misdemeanor, and got 22 days in jail for it in September.
Grand Island police began investigating them Sept. 18, 2018, after Kershner's mother alleged they were in an illegal relationship, according to an affidavit.
Contacted by investigators, Fieldgrove denied that he was Kershner's father. But DNA testing determined there was a near-100% probability he was, according to Adams County court records.
They had gotten married in Adams County.
