St. Patrick's Day enforcement led to 34-year-old's arrest for fifth-offense DUI
St. Patrick's Day enforcement led to 34-year-old's arrest for fifth-offense DUI

A St. Patrick's Day enforcement targeting drunken driving led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police say tested three times the legal limit to drive and had lost his license until 2033 over prior DUIs.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Dupree Reed was stopped shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at 27th and Y streets and went to jail on suspicion of fifth-offense DUI and driving on a revoked license.

He said Reed submitted an incomplete breath sample that turned up a .242 blood alcohol content.

The stop was part of special details to reduce car crashes and DUIs and deter overservice at Lincoln bars. Bonkiewicz said they did 50 compliance checks at businesses and found just one minor violation involving missing warning signs.

In addition to Reed, they had five other DUIs, including one driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

