St. Louis man goes to prison for being caught with guns in traffic stop west of Lincoln
St. Louis man goes to prison for being caught with guns in traffic stop west of Lincoln

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies seized seven firearms during a Interstate 80 traffic stop Sept. 19, 2019. The two men arrested during the stop are accused of being felons in possession of them along with over a gram of methamphetamine.

A 30-year-old St. Louis man got four years of federal prison for seven guns found in a traffic stop west of Lincoln. 

A jury in March found Drake Banks guilty of possessing firearms while being an unlawful user of drugs.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him Friday. 

Drake Banks

The case involved a traffic stop Sept. 19, 2019. A Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy stopped Banks and Zachary Macomber, 28, of Annapolis, Missouri, in a 2018 Nissan Altima for following another vehicle too closely and cutting off a semi west of the Northwest 48th Street exit of Interstate 80.

In a news release, acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said the officer soon discovered that there was marijuana in the car.

Zachary Macomber

So the deputy searched it and found just over a gram of methamphetamine, less than an ounce of marijuana and, in the trunk, seven firearms. Two of the four pistols were loaded.

Sharp said while seated in the back of the patrol car, and while the officer was searching the rental car, the two kicked the center divider and opened a sliding door on the center divider trying to escape.

He said Banks also was heard asking Macomber something to the effect of "if he had one on him," which law enforcement took to mean asking if he had a gun on him.

In August, Macomber, who was the driver, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms. On Nov. 6, Chief Judge John Gerrard sentenced him to four years and four months in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln Police Department, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

