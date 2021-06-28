St. Louis man goes to prison for being caught with guns in traffic stop west of Lincoln

A 30-year-old St. Louis man got four years of federal prison for seven guns found in a traffic stop west of Lincoln.

A jury in March found Drake Banks guilty of possessing firearms while being an unlawful user of drugs.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him Friday.

The case involved a traffic stop Sept. 19, 2019. A Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy stopped Banks and Zachary Macomber, 28, of Annapolis, Missouri, in a 2018 Nissan Altima for following another vehicle too closely and cutting off a semi west of the Northwest 48th Street exit of Interstate 80.

In a news release, acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said the officer soon discovered that there was marijuana in the car.

So the deputy searched it and found just over a gram of methamphetamine, less than an ounce of marijuana and, in the trunk, seven firearms. Two of the four pistols were loaded.

Sharp said while seated in the back of the patrol car, and while the officer was searching the rental car, the two kicked the center divider and opened a sliding door on the center divider trying to escape.