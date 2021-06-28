St. Louis man goes to prison for being caught with guns in traffic stop west of Lincoln

A 30-year-old St. Louis man got four years of federal prison for seven guns found in a traffic stop west of Lincoln.
A jury in March found Drake Banks guilty of possessing firearms while being an unlawful user of drugs.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him Friday.
The case involved a traffic stop Sept. 19, 2019. A Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy stopped Banks and Zachary Macomber, 28, of Annapolis, Missouri, in a 2018 Nissan Altima for following another vehicle too closely and cutting off a semi west of the Northwest 48th Street exit of Interstate 80.
In a news release, acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said the officer soon discovered that there was marijuana in the car.
So the deputy searched it and found just over a gram of methamphetamine, less than an ounce of marijuana and, in the trunk, seven firearms. Two of the four pistols were loaded.
Sharp said while seated in the back of the patrol car, and while the officer was searching the rental car, the two kicked the center divider and opened a sliding door on the center divider trying to escape.
He said Banks also was heard asking Macomber something to the effect of "if he had one on him," which law enforcement took to mean asking if he had a gun on him.
In August, Macomber, who was the driver, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms. On Nov. 6, Chief Judge John Gerrard sentenced him to four years and four months in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release.
This case was investigated by the Lincoln Police Department, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive.
This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.
Lancaster County's biggest drug seizures
Pair accused of hauling 645 pounds of pot on I-80 through Lincoln area
Two men remained at the Lancaster County jail Thursday, a day after prosecutors charged them in connection with 645 pounds of marijuana found in their rental truck.
Brandon Arrington, 30, of McDonough, Georgia, and Edward Babb of Houston both are facing four felonies: two counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of no drug tax stamp.
In an affidavit for their arrests, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy said he stopped a GMC Penske rental truck with Virginia plates Tuesday after seeing its passenger side tires cross onto the shoulder of Interstate 80 near the Lincoln Airport exit.
During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious the men were involved in criminal activity.
They both denied a request to search the truck, but the deputy deployed his police dog around it after seeing what he believed to be marijuana residue on the floorboard.
The search turned up 645 pounds of marijuana and 4.74 pounds of THC vapor pens in the truck's cargo area inside cardboard boxes wrapped in plastic wrap, according to court records.
On Wednesday, at their first court appearances on the charges, Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton set their bonds at $250,000.
515 pounds of marijuana
$500K of meth
Kilo of cocaine, cash in I-80 stop
$1 million in vacuum-sealed bags
300 pounds of marijuana
55 pounds of cocaine
15.7 pounds of meth
$235K in cake mix cans
250 pounds of marijuana in fake compartment
214 pounds of marijuana
145 pounds of marijuana
116 pounds of marijuana
110 pounds of marijuana, shatter
7.5 pounds of meth
Lancaster County deputies find 109 lbs of pot in I-80 traffic stop
A California woman was arrested Friday morning after Lancaster County sheriff's deputies found more 100 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
At about 9:30 a.m., Pakou J. Yang, 37, of Oroville, was pulled over on Interstate 80 about three miles east of the Pleasant Dale interchange for following another vehicle too closely.
During the stop, a deputy determined the 2018 Nissan that Yang was driving was a one-way rental, which the deputy described in court records as a common sign of drug trafficking. She also became "extremely nervous" while being questioned by the deputy.
Deputies searched the vehicle after a drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of drugs. They found 109.5 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in the trunk, according to court records.
Yang was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. She remained in jail Friday on $50,000 bail.
$118,000 in suspected drug money
100 pounds of marijuana
$84K in suspected drug money
100 pounds of marijuana
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.