Squealing tires led Lincoln police to stolen SUV, credit cards and pills

A 38-year-old man has been charged with three felonies after Lincoln police allegedly caught him with an SUV stolen in York.

Charles Stuart, listed in court records as a transient, went to court Wednesday on charges of felony theft, criminal possession of financial transaction devices and possession of a controlled substance.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Lincoln officer saw a silver 2005 Buick Rendezvous on North 70th Street between Holdrege Street and Leighton Avenue, ran its plates after it squealed its tires turning and discovered it was stolen.

When the officer followed it when it turned, the driver, Charles Stuart, got out and ran but ultimately stopped and was arrested, she said.

Spilker said when officers searched the SUV, they found 19 debit or credit cards belonging to three people; 10 ID cards and two Social Security cards that didn't belong to Stuart; and a pill bottle with eight Lorazepam pills for which he had no prescription.

