A student at Southern High School was arrested after allegedly posting a threatening message on social media.
The Gage County Sheriff’s Office was notified by school administrators about a social media post by a student that contained threats to commit a shooting at the school.
A news release said deputies from the sheriff’s office and the Wymore Police Department investigated the report, and a 16-year-old student was arrested for terroristic threats.
The schools in Wymore and Blue Springs were notified, as well as the Southern Schools superintendent and the Wymore police chief.
Deputies were aware of the incident and on extra patrol in the Wymore and Blue Springs schools Monday, as well as additional officers from the Wymore Police Department being assigned to the incident.