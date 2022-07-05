 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Southeast Lincoln home burns after fireworks cause blaze, police say

  • 0

A southeast Lincoln home was severely damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning after improperly disposed of fireworks set the house's exterior ablaze shortly after midnight, according to police. 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said neighbors noticed the flames around 12:09 a.m. Tuesday at 5960 S. 81st St., just south of Old Cheney Road.

The neighbors pounded on the home's door and woke the residents up, Vollmer said. No one was injured in the fire, which caused $150,000 in damage to the structure and $20,000 in damage to contents, according to authorities. 

Fire investigators determined the fire started in a garbage can and crept up the side of the house, entering the attic and causing damage to the siding of a neighboring residence, according to a city housing complaint.

Parolee accused of assault in Lincoln that left man in need of eye surgery
Investigation underway after roof collapses into York hotel pool, killing one boy
One year after July 4 deck collapse, Sutton man charged with eight misdemeanors
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US flights catching up after thousands were canceled over July 4th weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News