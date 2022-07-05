Southeast Lincoln home burns after fireworks cause blaze, police say

A southeast Lincoln home was severely damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning after improperly disposed of fireworks set the house's exterior ablaze shortly after midnight, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said neighbors noticed the flames around 12:09 a.m. Tuesday at 5960 S. 81st St., just south of Old Cheney Road.

The neighbors pounded on the home's door and woke the residents up, Vollmer said. No one was injured in the fire, which caused $150,000 in damage to the structure and $20,000 in damage to contents, according to authorities.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in a garbage can and crept up the side of the house, entering the attic and causing damage to the siding of a neighboring residence, according to a city housing complaint.

