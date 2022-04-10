South Lincoln cellphone store burglarized early Sunday

A T-Mobile store was broken into early Sunday and an unknown amount of electronics items stolen, Lincoln Police said.
Police responded to an alarm at T-Mobile, 2820 Pine Lake Road, at 2:35 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the front door had been shattered by a large rock and electronics items missing, Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.
Damage to the front door was estimated at $200.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing, Armstrong said.
