South Lincoln cellphone store burglarized early Sunday

A T-Mobile store was broken into early Sunday and an unknown amount of electronics items stolen, Lincoln Police said.

Police responded to an alarm at T-Mobile, 2820 Pine Lake Road, at 2:35 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the front door had been shattered by a large rock and electronics items missing, Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

Damage to the front door was estimated at $200.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, Armstrong said.

