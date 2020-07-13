You are the owner of this article.
Son suspected of shooting father to death, Lincoln police chief says
Son suspected of shooting father to death, Lincoln police chief says

Police say a 48-year-old Lincoln man was shot and killed early Monday near 13th and Washington streets.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it happened at his son's hands.

Police haven't yet identified either of the men, but the 21-year-old is in custody. 

At a news conference Monday morning, Bliemeister said police were called just after 5 a.m. to a home at 1308 Washington St., where they found the 48-year-old man shot dead.

He said it is being investigated as a homicide.

It would be the fifth in Lincoln this year. 

Bliemeister said police were in the process of collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing two others who were present in the home when it happened.

At a meeting later in the day, he told city council and county board members the 48-year-old man had lost his life at the hands of his son. 

Bliemeister said police believe there is no on-going threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

