Son suspected of shooting father to death, Lincoln police chief says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say a 48-year-old Lincoln man was shot and killed early Monday near 13th and Washington streets.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it happened at his son's hands.

Police haven't yet identified either of the men, but the 21-year-old is in custody.

At a news conference Monday morning, Bliemeister said police were called just after 5 a.m. to a home at 1308 Washington St., where they found the 48-year-old man shot dead.

He said it is being investigated as a homicide.

It would be the fifth in Lincoln this year.

Bliemeister said police were in the process of collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing two others who were present in the home when it happened.

At a meeting later in the day, he told city council and county board members the 48-year-old man had lost his life at the hands of his son.

Bliemeister said police believe there is no on-going threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 13 Angry 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.