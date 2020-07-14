Son suspected of shooting father to death identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man was shot and killed early Monday, allegedly by his son, in the home where they lived near 13th and Washington streets, police say.

They found Adolfo Lemus-Aguado, 48, dead on the stairs after a woman's frantic 911 call and followed a blood trail to arrest his son, Adolfo Ortiz, soon after about a block away.

Ortiz, 21, was booked into the Lancaster County jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, according to jail records.

He hasn't yet been charged but is likely to make a first court appearance by video from the jail Tuesday afternoon.

At a morning news conference within hours of the shooting, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said just after 5 a.m., police went to the house at 1308 Washington St., where they found the 48-year-old Lincoln man dead.

Bliemeister declined to give details of what police believed happened.

Ortiz was in custody at 5:54 a.m., according to scanner reports.

Three hours later, Bliemeister said police were in the process of getting a warrant to search the home, collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing the two others who were in the home at the time of the shooting.