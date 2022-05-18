Smoldering fire found in wall of north Lincoln home

Firefighters were called to a home near North 10th and Superior streets Tuesday afternoon on a fire alarm and discovered a fire smoldering in the walls.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called to 4040 N. Ninth St. just before 1 p.m. and arrived at the home to find no smoke or fire but a black spot on the ceiling.

They used a thermal imaging camera to discover a smoldering fire that registered 385 degrees in the wall of the kitchen. Firefighters opened the wall to find the floor joists damaged from the heat.

Crist said the family had a fire on the stove that morning around 7:30 a.m. and had put it out. They left and came back to the smoke alarm sounding.

She said if it had been left smoldering in the walls much longer it could have been a complete structure fire.

She advised people to call 911 for all fires, even if they've been put out so firefighters can come and check the area.

