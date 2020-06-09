Smokes, snacks taken in Stop 'N Shop smash and grab in Lincoln

Someone swiped more than $700 in Fireball whiskey, vape pens, cigars, cigarettes and snacks after smashing a convenience store’s front door at 48th and Randolph.
A Stop 'N Shop employee was called by the store’s alarm company at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the front door broken and items strewn inside. Police responded at 2 a.m., processed the scene for evidence and searched the area, but have made no arrests.
The store estimated damage to the door at $500, and the value of the stolen items at $730.
