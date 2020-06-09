You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Smokes, snacks taken in Stop 'N Shop smash and grab in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Smokes, snacks taken in Stop 'N Shop smash and grab in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Stop 'N Shop

The Stop 'N Shop at 48th and Randolph.

 Courtesy photo

Someone swiped more than $700 in Fireball whiskey, vape pens, cigars, cigarettes and snacks after smashing a convenience store’s front door at 48th and Randolph.

A Stop 'N Shop employee was called by the store’s alarm company at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the front door broken and items strewn inside. Police responded at 2 a.m., processed the scene for evidence and searched the area, but have made no arrests.

The store estimated damage to the door at $500, and the value of the stolen items at $730.

LPD officer who worked protests tests positive for COVID-19
Body of man pulled from central Nebraska canal, sheriff says
City called on to defund Lincoln police, hold itself liable for protester injuries
Lincoln man severely injured in rollover crash; puppy goes missing
Short pursuit in downtown Lincoln leads to arrest
Inmate walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News