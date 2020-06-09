Smokes, snacks taken in Stop 'N Shop smash and grab in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Someone swiped more than $700 in Fireball whiskey, vape pens, cigars, cigarettes and snacks after smashing a convenience store’s front door at 48th and Randolph.

A Stop 'N Shop employee was called by the store’s alarm company at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the front door broken and items strewn inside. Police responded at 2 a.m., processed the scene for evidence and searched the area, but have made no arrests.

The store estimated damage to the door at $500, and the value of the stolen items at $730.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

