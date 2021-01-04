 Skip to main content
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at two Lincoln jewelry stores
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at two Lincoln jewelry stores

Police are investigating two early morning, smash-and-grab burglaries at jewelry stores in Lincoln. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they believe they may be related, given their similarity and closeness in time.

Bonkiewicz said officers were called to the first, at Akayla Jewelry on 33rd Street just north of Nebraska 2, at 2:23 a.m. and to the second, at Lin Jewelers near 50th and South Cotner Boulevard, at 3:37 a.m.

In the second, the owner told them he was asleep in his office when he heard glass smashing, then the sound of display cases being smashed.

Bonkiewicz said the thief or thieves got away with $2,000 worth of jewelry and caused $2,500 damage at Lin Jewelers. 

He said the loss at Akayla Jewelry remains under investigation. Damage there was estimated at $300.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

