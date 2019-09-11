A small plane landed without its landing gear Wednesday afternoon, leaving the Lincoln Airport's main runway out of commission.
Executive Director David Haring said a Cessna 210 landed without incident about 2:30 p.m. despite failing to deploy its gear.
He said he did not know how many people were on the plane, but there were no injuries. The Cessna 210, which is a single-engine propeller plane, can seat up to six people.
Haring said the pilot of the plane did not declare an emergency, so he's not sure why the plane's landing gear was not deployed.
As of 4 p.m., the plane was still sitting on the runway, and Haring said airport officials and emergency personnel were trying to figure out how to move it. He said the runway would likely be shut down for a couple of hours.
Another runway used for general aviation was already closed because of construction, leaving the airport with only one working runway Wednesday afternoon. Haring said that should still be sufficient to accommodate any flights.