Small apartment fire was caused by juvenile playing with a lighter, LFR says
Small apartment fire was caused by juvenile playing with a lighter, LFR says

  • Updated
A juvenile playing with a lighter was the cause of a small apartment fire Thursday afternoon, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said at 1:15 p.m. firefighters were called to 1421 Hilltop Road, just north of 14th and Superior streets about a fire in a third-floor apartment.

They arrived to find a couch on fire. Crist said sprinklers in the building had activated, keeping the fire from spreading. 

A fire inspector estimated the damage at $5,000, primarily from water damage to the apartment and others below it. 

The damage displaced the two residents of the apartment.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

