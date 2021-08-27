Small apartment fire was caused by juvenile playing with a lighter, LFR says

A juvenile playing with a lighter was the cause of a small apartment fire Thursday afternoon, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said at 1:15 p.m. firefighters were called to 1421 Hilltop Road, just north of 14th and Superior streets about a fire in a third-floor apartment.

They arrived to find a couch on fire. Crist said sprinklers in the building had activated, keeping the fire from spreading.

A fire inspector estimated the damage at $5,000, primarily from water damage to the apartment and others below it.

The damage displaced the two residents of the apartment.

