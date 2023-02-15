Contractors arriving for work at a south Lincoln construction site Tuesday morning found that a $20,000 skid-steer loader had been stolen from the worksite sometime over the weekend, according to police.

The machinery — a yellow 2006 Case model 420 bucket loader — was taken from a site near 40th Street and Prairie Wind Road, just south of Pine Lake Road, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Employees reported the theft, which occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Vollmer said.

The loader's keys remained secured at the site Tuesday afternoon. It's unclear how the vehicle was stolen, Vollmer said.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers