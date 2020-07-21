Sixth time's a charm: Lincoln police arrest man who'd fled from them since May

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took two months, five attempts and some patience, but Lincoln police arrested a 33-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of 12 driving, resisting arrest and other offenses Sunday after spotting him in a hotel parking lot.

The first time police tried to stop Andrew James Myers for speeding was May 10 at Ninth and O streets. He fled from officers, who decided not to chase him, said Officer Erin Spilker.

They didn’t know it was him at the time, but they did note the Honda Civic he was driving, which officers spotted two more times in the next month. Both times, the driver sped away when they tried to stop him.

On June 14, they saw the car parked at the Country Inn and Suites, 1301 W. Bond Circle, and when police pulled up behind him he maneuvered around one cruiser and nearly hit a second cruiser before, once again, fleeing from officers.

This time, though, they identified Myers, whose license was revoked, as the driver. The next time they spotted him, on July 8, he was driving a Honda Accord, though both that car and the Civic were registered to his girlfriend, Spilker said. He sped off again. Again, officers chose not to follow because of the danger a high-speed chase poses to the public, Spilker said.