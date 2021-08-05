Six transported to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Cass County

Six patients were taken to area hospitals after an early morning crash on 202nd Street in Cass County, just south of Interstate 80, according to Greenwood Fire and Rescue.

The severity of each patient's injuries was unclear, but no fatalities have been reported in the rollover that occurred east of Waverly and south of Greenwood just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Crews from Greenwood, Cass County EMS, Waverly Fire and Rescue, Ashland Rescue and Southeast Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

