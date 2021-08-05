 Skip to main content
Six teens transported to hospital, driver charged with DUI following Cass County crash
Six teens transported to hospital, driver charged with DUI following Cass County crash

A crash in Cass County involving a suspected drunk teen driver ejected at least three passengers from SUV and sent six teens to area hospitals.

The crash occurred on 202nd Street just south of Interstate 80 around 3:44 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff William C. Brueggemann.

A 17-year-old from Eagle was driving a Ford Escape northbound on 202nd street when the teen lost control and rolled the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. The driver and at least two passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The vehicle had six occupants in total, all teens from Eagle and Waverly, and none were wearing seat belts. The driver has been charged with DUI, according to the sheriff's office.

Crews from Greenwood, Cass County EMS, Waverly Fire and Rescue, Ashland Rescue and Southeast Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

