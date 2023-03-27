Six residents were forced to relocate from their central Lincoln apartment after an electrical fire broke out in a second-story unit Monday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the three-story apartment building at 931 G St. at about 12:45 p.m. Monday on a report of smoke coming from a second-floor unit, Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said.

A resident of the unit who was home when the blaze broke out had gotten outside by the time rescue crews arrived.

Firefighters contained the blaze to unit No. 6, but smoke and water damaged the units above and below the apartment.

Six residents — including three in apartment No. 6 and three who lived in the apartment below No. 6 — were displaced by the fire, but no one was injured.

The fire — which Bopp said is thought to be electrical in nature — caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to the building and another $15,000 in damage to contents.

