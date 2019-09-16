{{featured_button_text}}

A task force arrested six men -- including two for enticing a 15-year-old girl -- during a human trafficking sting Friday at a local hotel.

Trihung H. Huynh, 74, and Justin M. Sammons, 48, both were arrested for enticement by an electronic device, for allegedly arranging a sexual encounter online with what they thought was a 15-year-old girl, said Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands. Turns out it was actually an undercover officer. 

Four other men were arrested at the hotel for soliciting a prostitute with an adult female. The men contacted the women -- who turned out to be undercover officers -- online and arranged to meet them at the hotel, police say.

Two of those men also were arrested for alleged drug possession. A 29-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver more than a pound of marijuana and possession of suspected methamphetamine. A 25-year-old was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Officers also took four women who were allegedly engaging in prostitution into custody, though they were not arrested on prostitution charges.

Instead, Sands said, they were provided with advocates and other resources and services. One of the women was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The task force investigators hope to learn more from the women about who might have been trafficking them, she said.

The task force involved Lincoln and Omaha police, Douglas and Lancaster County sheriff's officers and the FBI.

