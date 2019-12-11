Six Lincoln Correctional Center inmates test positive for salmonella

At least six inmates of the Lincoln Correctional Center who became ill last month were infected with salmonella, the Department of Corrections said in a news release.
All are recovering from their symptoms.
Dr. Harbans Deol, the prison system's medical director, said it's likely that all of the individuals consumed something that caused them to become sick. Two were taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment.
The prison system has been working with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services since the first reports of illness Nov. 22.
Food service operations are shared between LCC and the neighboring Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, but no one there became ill, officials said.
"That indicates to us it was not a food item that was served to everyone," Director Scott Frakes said in a statement. "Rather, it seems this was an isolated food item, possibly hidden away by some individuals, which was not properly stored and then was eaten.”
The prison's kitchen, serving and dining areas were disinfected after the first reports of illness, officials said.