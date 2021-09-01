 Skip to main content
Six arrested after search warrant turns up $10,000 worth of meth, Lincoln police say
Six people were arrested at a Lincoln home on Monday after a search warrant turned up more than $10,000 in methamphetamine, according to police.

Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served the warrant near 33rd Street and Huntington Avenue at 8 p.m. on Monday, where they detained six adults and searched the house, finding meth residue belonging to each of them, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Michael Ernst

Ernst

Police found 114 grams of meth in various baggies that they say belonged to Michael Ernst, 63, who had $680 in his pocket, Spilker said. 

Ernst was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law. 

The other five adults were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, after investigators attributed various amounts of meth and meth residue to each of them, mostly stemming from pipes and scales found on or near each person, Spilker said.  

All six were taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

