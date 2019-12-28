Should seat belt laws be addressed as fatal crashes rise sharply in Nebraska?

Nebraska is on its way to having the deadliest year on the state's roads in more than a decade, and officials say drivers and passengers failing to buckle up may be a central cause.
As of Friday, there had been 249 fatalities in 2019, a 9% increase compared with the 2014-18 average, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
DOT spokeswoman Jeni Campana said it's difficult to pin down exactly what's causing the increase, but seat belt use may play a major role.
"There's a lot to be said about wearing your seat belt," she said.
From 2014-18, 69.3% of those killed in passenger vehicle crashes in Nebraska were not wearing a seat belt, according to DOT data. That's 25% higher than the national average over the same time period.
"It’s absolutely concerning," AAA spokeswoman Rose White said.
White attributed the hike in unrestrained fatalities to one major factor: Nebraska is one of 16 states that doesn't enforce seat belt use as a primary offense.
Having seat belt use as a primary law would give officers the authority to pull over and cite drivers for simply driving unrestrained. Secondary laws can only be enforced if an officer notices a driver without a seat belt after they have already been observed committing a primary violation.
"Unfortunately, Nebraska is in the category where we are in the minority," White said.
A bill introduced by Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha looking to upgrade the state's seat belt law to a primary offense is sitting in the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.
The bill requires all occupants to wear a seat belt and calls for a $25 fine for each violation, the same amount for driving without a seat belt currently enforced in the state.
Hilkemann said the state's current level of enforcement regarding seat belts isn't good enough.
"We know that unless the law has primary effects, it's like not having the law," he said. "It's a kind suggestion, but there's no weight behind it."
He added that the bill is a common sense approach to preventing fatalities on the road.
"We're having a horrific year on our highways this year," Hilkemann said.
Since its introduction Jan. 10, Hilkemann said the bill has been mired by objections that have kept it from reaching the floor for debate. He said he plans to make an amendment that would define backseat passengers riding without a seat belt as a secondary offense, rather than a primary offense.
Currently, there is no rule requiring adults riding as backseat passengers to wear a seat belt.
Hilkemann also sought to implement a higher fine for the primary offense, but he said doing so may lessen the chances of the bill reaching the floor.
Last year, 230 people died in crashes in Nebraska, the most since 246 traffic deaths in 2015.
This year will mark the most deaths since 2007, when 256 people died on the state's roads.
Earlier this month, four people in the same Lincoln family, ages 4 to 19, were killed in a crash on an ice-covered stretch of Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha.
The Nebraska State Patrol said none of those killed were wearing restraints.
"As a state, we aren't doing a good job in protecting fatalities," Hilkemann said. "I'm going to continue harping and pushing to make things better."
