Should seat belt laws be addressed as fatal crashes rise sharply in Nebraska?

"Unfortunately, Nebraska is in the category where we are in the minority," White said.

A bill introduced by Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha looking to upgrade the state's seat belt law to a primary offense is sitting in the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.

The bill requires all occupants to wear a seat belt and calls for a $25 fine for each violation, the same amount for driving without a seat belt currently enforced in the state.

Hilkemann said the state's current level of enforcement regarding seat belts isn't good enough.

"We know that unless the law has primary effects, it's like not having the law," he said. "It's a kind suggestion, but there's no weight behind it."

He added that the bill is a common sense approach to preventing fatalities on the road.

"We're having a horrific year on our highways this year," Hilkemann said.

Since its introduction Jan. 10, Hilkemann said the bill has been mired by objections that have kept it from reaching the floor for debate. He said he plans to make an amendment that would define backseat passengers riding without a seat belt as a secondary offense, rather than a primary offense.