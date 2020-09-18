Shots fired into car in south Lincoln, police say

×
Lincoln police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired into a car near 27th and South streets early Friday morning.
At about 4:30 a.m., a 20-year-old woman reported that she had been driving south on 27th street from E street when another vehicle pulled up beside her. She observed a dark object pointed out the window and heard gunshots.
Examining the vehicle, police found several bullet holes. One of the shots entered the driver’s door and lodged in the driver’s seat. “The bullets were extraordinarily close to hitting the victim,” said Officer Erin Spilker. “She didn’t realize it until she got out of the vehicle.”
Police believe the incident stemmed from a disturbance earlier in the night.
“It was definitely targeted at her, not a random kind of drive-by situation … like we had with the bus homicide,” Spilker said.
