Shots fired in north Lincoln lead to 5 arrests

Five men have been arrested and charged with a felony after an altercation escalated into gunshots on Wednesday afternoon.

Devontae Bluford, 24; Trevon Burage, 20; Marcus Richardson, 20; Vincent Teburso, 20; and Kalam Yiel, 19, were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting discharge of a firearm near a vehicle or building.

The Lincoln Police Department received a call of shots fired in the area of Ninth and Fairfield streets at around 12:30 p.m. and found several shell casings when they arrived, Officer Erin Spilker said. Witnesses told officers that a black, four-door sedan was involved.

A vehicle matching that description with broken glass was found nearby, on the 900 block of Benton Street. Police saw two men leave the vehicle and get into another one before taking them into custody, Spilker said.

Officers asked the resident of the home at which the car was parked if they could enter the home to see if anyone was injured. After receiving permission, they found three more men inside the home, who were also detained.

Inside the car, police found a live round of ammunition that matched the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting. Spilker said they also discovered a discarded car window in the trash with two bullet holes in it.