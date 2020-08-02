You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shots fired in downtown Lincoln after bar break Sunday, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Shots fired in downtown Lincoln after bar break Sunday, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Shots were fired just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Centennial Mall and O Street, but no arrests have been made, Capt. Danny Reitan said.

Damage was reported to vehicles and buildings, but no details were yet available on the extent. No injuries to individuals have been reported.

Lincoln man accused of stealing COVID unit nurse's car from hospital parking lot
Endangered missing advisory canceled after Lincoln woman found uninjured
71-year-old Lincoln man reportedly lost $106K to scam, police say
Lincoln woman sentenced for Social Security fraud
Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
5

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News