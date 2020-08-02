Shots fired in downtown Lincoln after bar break Sunday, police say

Return to homepage ×
Shots were fired just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Centennial Mall and O Street, but no arrests have been made, Capt. Danny Reitan said.
Damage was reported to vehicles and buildings, but no details were yet available on the extent. No injuries to individuals have been reported.
Victoria Ayotte Brown
Online editor
Victoria Ayotte Brown is online editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2003.
Nick McConnell
News intern
