Shots fired following brawl at downtown Gourmet Grill, police say

Shots were fired following a fistfight inside the Gourmet Grill at 14th and O streets around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Police learned that shots were fired between two vehicles outside the restaurant after the fight, but no one was hit. One man is believed to have gone to the hospital due to injuries from the brawl before the shooting began, police said.
LPD has no suspects at this time, and the case is under investigation.
