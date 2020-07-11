You are the owner of this article.
Shots fired following brawl at downtown Gourmet Grill, police say
Shots were fired following a fistfight inside the Gourmet Grill at 14th and O streets around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police learned that shots were fired between two vehicles outside the restaurant after the fight, but no one was hit. One man is believed to have gone to the hospital due to injuries from the brawl before the shooting began, police said.

LPD has no suspects at this time, and the case is under investigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

