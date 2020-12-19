 Skip to main content
Shots fired at house in west Lincoln
Shots fired at house in west Lincoln

Lincoln police responded to reports of multiple gunshots around 1 a.m. Saturday in a neighborhood near the Lincoln Airport.

Officers found about $400 in damage to a home on the 2800 block of Homeland Place, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

There were no injuries and police were still investigating Saturday morning.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

