Short pursuit in downtown Lincoln leads to arrest

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a woman following a short pursuit in downtown Lincoln on Sunday.
At about 11:30 p.m., a trooper tried to stop an Infinity SUV driving without lights near 10th and P streets, but the driver refused to stop and sped away.
As the trooper pursued the vehicle, it struck a road sign and a fire hydrant before coming to a stop near 27th Street and Kimco Drive. The driver ran from the SUV, but was caught.
Mollyjo Taylor, 22, of Lincoln was arrested for driving under the influence, driving during revocation, reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and several traffic violations.
