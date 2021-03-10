Shoplifting 2 cans of beer escalated to assault on an officer, 5 felony charges, Lincoln police say

A 45-year-old transient man is facing five felonies for what started with him allegedly shoplifting two cans of Redd's Sour Apple Wicked Beer and escalated to him assaulting an officer.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 11 p.m. Monday, police were called to an apartment building near 43rd Street and Huntington Avenue about a man sleeping in the hallway.

They found Farril Booth, 45, who was wanted for an incident Jan. 1. That night, police were called to Super Saver at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway about a man who shoplifted alcohol and walked to the nearby Super 8 parking lot.

When an officer went to talk to him, Booth handed her one of the unopened beers, then tried to run, but fell on ice and began fighting with the officer trying to detain him, hitting her about five times. He ultimately ran into traffic on Cornhusker and down into the creek before getting away.

Police say they recovered a baggie that pre-tested positive for meth that he'd had on him.

On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Booth with two counts of shoplifting (one from Nov. 20) and resisting arrest, all felonies because of prior convictions, assault on an officer and possession of methamphetamine.