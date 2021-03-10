 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shoplifting 2 cans of beer escalated to assault on an officer, 5 felony charges, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Shoplifting 2 cans of beer escalated to assault on an officer, 5 felony charges, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A 45-year-old transient man is facing five felonies for what started with him allegedly shoplifting two cans of Redd's Sour Apple Wicked Beer and escalated to him assaulting an officer.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 11 p.m. Monday, police were called to an apartment building near 43rd Street and Huntington Avenue about a man sleeping in the hallway. 

Farril Booth

Farril Booth

They found Farril Booth, 45, who was wanted for an incident Jan. 1. That night, police were called to Super Saver at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway about a man who shoplifted alcohol and walked to the nearby Super 8 parking lot.

When an officer went to talk to him, Booth handed her one of the unopened beers, then tried to run, but fell on ice and began fighting with the officer trying to detain him, hitting her about five times. He ultimately ran into traffic on Cornhusker and down into the creek before getting away. 

Police say they recovered a baggie that pre-tested positive for meth that he'd had on him. 

On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Booth with two counts of shoplifting (one from Nov. 20) and resisting arrest, all felonies because of prior convictions, assault on an officer and possession of methamphetamine.

Man with loaded rifle arrested after running from police in south Lincoln, police say
Pick 5 ticket worth $54K sold at Lincoln grocery store, Nebraska Lottery says
Judge rules former meatpacking workers lack standing to sue Hastings plant

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Hemp crop ‘too hot’ for new Pleasanton plant
Agriculture

Hemp crop ‘too hot’ for new Pleasanton plant

  • Updated

Hemp plants testing above the THC limit must be destroyed and disposed of. For those involved in industrial hemp production and processing, there is a fine balancing act in selecting harvest time.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News