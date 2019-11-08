{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are out in the Belmont neighborhood this morning on a report of someone being shot in the face with a pellet gun.

Capt. Jeri Roeder said officers still are on the scene in the 1100 block of Knox Street so additional details, including the age of the person shot and that person’s condition, weren’t yet available.

The call came in shortly after 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments