Lincoln police are out in the Belmont neighborhood this morning on a report of someone being shot in the face with a pellet gun.
Capt. Jeri Roeder said officers still are on the scene in the 1100 block of Knox Street so additional details, including the age of the person shot and that person’s condition, weren’t yet available.
The call came in shortly after 8 a.m.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger.