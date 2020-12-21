 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting left bullet holes in home in west Lincoln, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Shooting left bullet holes in home in west Lincoln, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting early Saturday that left bullet holes in a home in a west Lincoln neighborhood. 

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 1 a.m. several neighbors called in to report gunshots in the 2800 block of Homeland Place, an area near the airport exit on Interstate 80. 

Police found several bullet holes in the home and several spent shell casings in the street. 

Spilker said no one was home at the time.

Woman taken by LifeNet to hospital after rollover crash near Murdock
Ombudsman fields hundreds of complaints by current, former Nebraska Department of Labor employees
Interstate highway crash in Omaha kills Iowa man

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES:

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News