Shooting investigation closes downtown Lincoln intersections
Lincoln Police are investigating a report of an early morning shooting downtown.

Police said on Twitter their investigation of a shooting near the intersection of 14th and O streets has shut down several nearby streets. The area bounded by 13th, N and P streets and Centennial Mall remains closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The condition of any victims is not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

