Shooting causes property damage in north Lincoln, police say

Police are investigating after a resident reported hearing gunshots in northeast Lincoln early Monday morning and employees at a nearby business later found bullet holes in a charcoal grill.

Capt. Todd Kocian said the initial report came in at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, when a resident near 33rd and Gladstone streets told dispatchers they heard gunshots and saw two parties running through a nearby field.

Responding officers did not find any evidence of shots fired, nor did they locate any suspected shooters in the area, Kocian said.

But around two hours later, an employee at an auto repair center in the same block of 33rd Street reported the damage to the grill, Kocian said.

The damage is estimated at around $20, according to police.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

