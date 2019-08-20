A 23-year-old Lincoln man died of an apparent suicide at the end of a standoff with law enforcement in Sherman County that lasted for more than two hours Monday evening.
Cody Thomas, a spokesman with the Nebraska State Patrol, said the incident started at about 8:30 p.m. near Nebraska 92 and 472B Avenue west of Loup City.
He said Sherman County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male in the area and found Trevor Jorgensen, who fired multiple rounds at them.
When State Patrol troopers arrived to help, Jorgensen fired multiple rounds at law enforcement again from a tree line where he was hiding, according to Thomas.
He said at about 10:30 p.m., Jorgensen came out of the tree line, ignored commands from officers and turned the rifle on himself and shot.
Thomas said no shots were fired by law enforcement officers during the incident and no officers were injured. The Sherman County Attorney has asked the State Patrol to conduct an investigation.