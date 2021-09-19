Sheriff's office to spend around $7,000 in forfeiture funds on SWAT equipment

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is set to spend around $7,000 on riot gear to outfit two new members of the agency's SWAT unit after two deputies departed the team.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the sheriff's office will use forfeiture funds — not taxpayer dollars — to purchase the gear, which includes tactical vests with accessories, body armor, helmets and batons for the two members.

The sheriff's office released a bid for the gear — a total quantity of 48 items — on Aug. 27, inviting outfitters to bid to fulfill the order. The bid closed at noon on Wednesday.

Houchin said some equipment — guns, for instance — can be passed from departing members of the SWAT team to those who replace them. But other gear, like body armor and water bottles, are replaced due to sizing or sanitation issues.

"So that's what it is," Houchin said. "You don't really want to end up switching gas masks."

The agency will use the bid to purchase a total of nine helmets, which Houchin said are specific to SWAT team operations. The sheriff's office is also in the middle of upgrading the night vision equipment they outfit the SWAT team with, reflected in the purchase.