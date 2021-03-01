 Skip to main content
Sheriff's Office tickets man with animal abuse for allegedly kicking his dog
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office on Monday said that after completing its follow-up investigation into the kicking of a dog caught on video in a gun store parking lot, the dog's owner has been ticketed.

In a news release, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said that after consulting with the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, law enforcement cited the man for animal cruelty. 

The sheriff's office received a call at about noon Jan. 24 about a man seen kicking a dog outside of a pickup in the DE Guns parking lot near 134th and O streets.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook.

On Friday, the Sheriff's Office said it did not believe the owner's actions met the statutory requirements of animal abuse after he told them the dog, an 80-pound pit bull, was an alpha male that sometimes required physical discipline.

The dog was examined and didn't have any injuries. 

