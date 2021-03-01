Sheriff's Office says traffic stop south of Lincoln turned up nearly 1.5 pounds of meth

An early morning traffic stop south of Lincoln near U.S. 77 and Rokeby Road on Sunday turned up just under a pound and a half of methamphetamine, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said it happened at 3 a.m. when a deputy stopped a Chevy Silverado for speeding and driving on the shoulder.

He said after a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs, deputies searched the truck and found 677 grams of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment, 13 suspected fentanyl pills, a .380 handgun and a .45-caliber handgun.

Houchin said they arrested Raymond Maestas, 27, and Jaesa Vaughan, 28, both on suspicion of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of meth with intent to deliver and being felons in possession of a firearm.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

