Sheriff's office investigating suspicious death southwest of Lincoln

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at a home southwest of Lincoln, the agency said Monday afternoon.
A man was found dead at a home on the 1600 block of Southwest 40th Street just after 8 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies are on scene and there is not believed to be any threat to the general public. An autopsy has been scheduled, and investigators are working to determine what happened and whether a crime was committed.
Steven A. Alexander was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree assault, manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Austin Gress on Friday.
19-year-old Alexandor Eskra was driving a Subaru east in the inside lane of O Street near 37th Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a westbound Ford Focus crossed the raised median and collided with Eskra's vehicle, according to police.
The woman had been driving near 12th and A streets around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when she noticed a white sedan following her, the police said. An occupant of the sedan fired a gun at the woman's car, leaving six bullet holes.
Christopher Gardner had been traveling north on 27th Street near Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he ran the stop sign at the T-intersection and entered the bean field, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
Fire investigators determined the fire started in a garbage can and crept up the side of the house, entering the attic and causing damage to the siding of a neighboring residence, according to a city housing complaint.
The man entered the U.S. Bank near 27th and Superior streets around 12:15 p.m. and passed a note to the teller, demanding money, police said. He fled the scene on foot, leaving a pair of slippers behind in the parking lot.
The 30-year-old man arrived at the park, near 30th and D streets, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the woman directed him to a nearby alley, according to police. When he entered the alley, he was assaulted by four men.