 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Sheriff's office investigating suspicious death southwest of Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at a home southwest of Lincoln, the agency said Monday afternoon.

A man was found dead at a home on the 1600 block of Southwest 40th Street just after 8 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are on scene and there is not believed to be any threat to the general public. An autopsy has been scheduled, and investigators are working to determine what happened and whether a crime was committed.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Man wanted in Lincoln bank robbery arrested, police say
Watch now: Drones have reduced time spent investigating crashes in Nebraska, officials say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden considering abortion-related public health emergency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News