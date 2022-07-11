Sheriff's office investigating suspicious death southwest of Lincoln

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at a home southwest of Lincoln, the agency said Monday afternoon.

A man was found dead at a home on the 1600 block of Southwest 40th Street just after 8 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are on scene and there is not believed to be any threat to the general public. An autopsy has been scheduled, and investigators are working to determine what happened and whether a crime was committed.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.