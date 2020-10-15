Sheriff's office ID's Lincoln man who died in Wednesday crash

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has identified the Lincoln man who died in a crash Wednesday east of town as 37-year-old Zackery Stearns.

Capt. Tom Brookhauser said Stearns was driving a stolen semi and had been fleeing a Nebraska State Patrol trooper when he ran a stop sign at 148th and Van Dorn streets and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck hauling sand.

He said Stearns died at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Brookhauser said the owner of the Peterbilt semi, a 37-year-old Walton man, had called 911 and was following it after it was stolen.

A State Patrol trooper was in the area and was trying to stop Stearns, who sped away at 80 mph, when he crashed, according to the State Patrol.

The trooper said the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Brookhauser said the crash remains under investigation.

