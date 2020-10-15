 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's office ID's Lincoln man who died in Wednesday crash
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Sheriff's office ID's Lincoln man who died in Wednesday crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Accident, 10.14

Nebraska State Patrol officers direct traffic at 148th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, south of a crash at 148th and Van Dorn streets where a suspect being pursued by troopers died after crashing a stolen semi Wednesday morning.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has identified the Lincoln man who died in a crash Wednesday east of town as 37-year-old Zackery Stearns.

Capt. Tom Brookhauser said Stearns was driving a stolen semi and had been fleeing a Nebraska State Patrol trooper when he ran a stop sign at 148th and Van Dorn streets and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck hauling sand.

He said Stearns died at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Federal charge alleging former Catholic school principal produced child porn dismissed

Brookhauser said the owner of the Peterbilt semi, a 37-year-old Walton man, had called 911 and was following it after it was stolen.

A State Patrol trooper was in the area and was trying to stop Stearns, who sped away at 80 mph, when he crashed, according to the State Patrol.

The trooper said the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Brookhauser said the crash remains under investigation. 

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Inmate who walked away from Lincoln prison arrested in Omaha
Arena jettisons Husker football watch party a day after announcing, promoting the event
Jury finds Boswell guilty of murder in killing of Sydney Loofe

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News