Sheriff's office gives details of 3 fires in 3 days
Sheriff's office gives details of 3 fires in 3 days

The cause of three recent fires in the county remain under investigation, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Saturday night just before 8 p.m., there was a fire at a rental home in Waverly on North 143rd Street. The resident was treated at a Lincoln hospital for smoke inhalation after going into the home to save a pet.

He said that fire caused an estimated $60,000 loss.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, a neighbor called about an outbuilding on fire at 19000 Northwest 98th Street, near Branched Oak Lake. Duncan said the building and everything inside, including a 2013 Chevy Silverado and a 1959 Chevy pickup, were a total loss, estimated at $154,000.

He said an uninsured, abandoned barn also burned on Thursday night at 3000 Pella Road, southeast of Princeton. Someone called in at about 7:30 after seeing smoke coming from the barn. Duncan said the State Fire Marshal's Office was looking into the possibility that the fire was started by lightning. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

