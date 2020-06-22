Sheriff's office gives details of 3 fires in 3 days

The cause of three recent fires in the county remain under investigation, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Saturday night just before 8 p.m., there was a fire at a rental home in Waverly on North 143rd Street. The resident was treated at a Lincoln hospital for smoke inhalation after going into the home to save a pet.
He said that fire caused an estimated $60,000 loss.
At about 8 p.m. Friday, a neighbor called about an outbuilding on fire at 19000 Northwest 98th Street, near Branched Oak Lake. Duncan said the building and everything inside, including a 2013 Chevy Silverado and a 1959 Chevy pickup, were a total loss, estimated at $154,000.
He said an uninsured, abandoned barn also burned on Thursday night at 3000 Pella Road, southeast of Princeton. Someone called in at about 7:30 after seeing smoke coming from the barn. Duncan said the State Fire Marshal's Office was looking into the possibility that the fire was started by lightning.
