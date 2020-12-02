Sheriff's investigators track down Lincoln man who posted fake antifa ad

In those 5½ hours, people snapped screenshots and started its spread, many pointing to it as proof that what President Donald Trump had warned about that weekend on Twitter — that far-left radicals were out to cause violence — was happening here, too.

In late October, the Lincoln man got a visit from the sheriff's office and from the FBI and denied he actually paid anyone and said he "didn't want to cause any violence or unrest," Houchin said.

He didn't tell them why he posted the ad, whether as a joke or for another politically motivated reason. He just acknowledged he shouldn't have.

Without proof he paid anyone or intended to cause violence, Houchin said, law enforcement officials decided not to ticket him for disturbing the peace or arrest him for inciting a riot, as they considered. The case now is closed.

Yet it serves as a warning for others.

Houchin said people need to be really careful about what they put on social media. "Even if you're just angry or just think it's funny or whatever, it has a real effect down the road and could cause some unforeseen damage."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

